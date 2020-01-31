Jimmy Anderson ruled out of rest of South Africa series

Cricket
Anderson has been ruled out of the final two Tests
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
18:12 · January 08, 2020 · 2 min read

James Anderson has been ruled out of England's last two Tests against South Africa and faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a rib injury during the fifth day victory in Cape Town.

The news is a major setback for the 37-year-old, who was just two games into his comeback following a calf problem sustained on the first morning of last summer's Ashes.

Anderson spent almost five months working back to full fitness and showed signs of being back to his rhythmical best as he helped the tourists level the series with a 189-run win, taking exemplary match figures of seven for 63.

He was in visible discomfort on the final day, though, clutching his side at times and grimacing through two painful overs after tea.

An MRI scan on Wednesday morning confirmed the bad news.

"James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against South Africa after sustaining a left rib injury in England's second Test victory at Newlands," read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"Anderson felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the morning session on day five and was only able to bowl eight overs during the day. He will return to the UK in the next few days."

Anderson's tally of 584 Test scalps make him England's record wicket-taker as well as the most prolific seamer in history, while his appearance in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion saw him become just the ninth man to win 150 Test caps. He used the occasion to suggest he was "not even thinking about retirement".

That he still has the quality with ball in hand is beyond doubt but withdrawing injured from his last two series places fresh questions over how long he can continue.

England were already giving consideration to sparing Anderson a thankless job on the spin-friendly pitches in Colombo and Galle but the issue will now be taken out of the selectors' hands, with a bone-related injury likely to require around two months of recovery work.

With that in mind he may now focus on getting ready for the English season, with a view to becoming just the fourth man in history to take 600 Test wickets after Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Speaking on Christmas Eve, Anderson revealed his hunger to play international cricket was still as strong as ever but will clearly not relish the work in front of him.

"I think you've got to have that fire just to get through rehab because it can be dull as ditchwater, the monotony of it," he said at the time.

"Without the hunger and desire the play international cricket then you're not going to get through it.

"I've learned I can't come back from muscle injuries as quickly as I thought I could. As you get older they take longer and I've needed a few months to really get back up to speed."

Somerset seamer Craig Overton will remain with the group having originally arrived as illness cover, but England should also have pace duo Jofra Archer and Mark Wood back in contention for next week's third Test at Port Elizabeth.

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 36mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
