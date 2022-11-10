England surged into the T20 World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made mincemeat of a potentially tricky chase of 169 to chasten India at Adelaide.

Hales pummelled the shorter square boundaries while Buttler was equally dismissive of India’s bowlers in a record-breaking unbroken stand of 170 as England claimed a scarcely credible 10-wicket win. India were viewed as marginal favourites to set up a mouth-watering marquee match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday but Hales (86 not out off 47 balls) and Buttler (80no off 49 deliveries) disabused them of that notion in jaw-dropping fashion. While England had yet to click into gear, they were battle-tested in getting out of the Super 12s and they delivered close to the complete performance in front of a 40,094 largely pro-India attendance. Hardik Pandya gave a glimpse of what was to come from England’s openers, slapping 63 off 33 balls in India’s 168 for six, with some audacious hitting at the death helping his side add 88 in the last seven overs. Adil Rashid stunted India’s charge, taking one for 20 in the middle overs, as England made light of the absences of injured pair Mark Wood and Dawid Malan.

Chris Jordan and Phil Salt came in as England altered their line-up for the first time in the tournament, with Buttler winning the toss. KL Rahul flashed Ben Stokes’ first ball of the match through backward point but perished in the next over when Chris Woakes found additional bounce to surprise the opener and take the edge. Woakes was lofted over extra cover for six by Virat Kohli, who otherwise struggled for timing alongside Rohit Sharma on a pitch, last used six days ago, where all of India’s batters had difficulty adjusting to the conditions. Rohit’s scratchy stay ended when he hoicked into the air, caught well by Curran, to depart for 27 off 28 balls, perhaps rolling the dice against Jordan as Rashid was proving tricky to get away. Rashid found success by gradually bringing his speeds down. Operating at 100kmh in his first over he was at 80kmh by the end of his spell, and was rewarded with the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav who stepped away to open up the square boundary but sliced to the sweeper on the off-side. Kohli became the first batter to reach 4,000 T20 international runs before surviving a tight lbw review after being floored by a Jordan yorker, while Hardik cleared the cover boundary with a terrific bottom-handed slap to kick-start a stuttering innings to that point. Kohli unobtrusively moved to 50 off 39 deliveries before steering his next delivery to short third off Jordan, but by this stage the handbrake was off for Pandya, who was ruthless on both off and leg-side.

