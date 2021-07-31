James Anderson prepares for last stand as England and India begin five-match Test series

As England prepare to face India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, Richard Mann wonders whether the great James Anderson can resist Father Time for a little while longer yet.

Ageless Anderson set for last stand By the time England’s first Test with India begins at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, James Anderson will be a few days past his 39th birthday. He will be playing in his 163rd Test match – already a record for an Englishman – and at some point over the course of that match, he will more than likely pass Anil Kumble and become the third highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. Only spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan will stand above him. Those are remarkable numbers in any context, but more so for a fast bowler who suffered a serious stress fracture of his back in the early part of his career before finding himself out of favour for much of Duncan Fletcher’s tenure as head coach. Since Anderson's rebirth in 2008, he hasn’t looked back and has consistently been the best, or very close to the best, bowler on the planet. In James Anderson, England have been blessed with a truly remarkable cricketer. Still, time waits for no man – not even the very best – and the next 12 months could represent some of the most significant of Anderson’s career. A last stand of Hollywood proportions. India at home and Australia away – it doesn’t get any bigger than that. Legacies are made in such series'.

James Anderson celebrates dismissing Kane Williamson

Anderson’s legacy has already been carved and shaped, of course, but having finally put to bed the tiresome debate about his ability to perform in Asia last winter with 14 wickets at an average 12.35 across four Tests in Sri Lanka and India, the Lancastrian might feel he has a few more bits of unfinished business to attend to before finally allowing himself to ponder life away from the bowling crease. To begin with, the opportunity to avenge that recent defeat to India will be a huge motivation, particularly following a series loss against New Zealand earlier in the summer, while this winter’s Ashes Down Under continues to come into ever sharper focus. Despite some wonderful highs, Anderson’s record in Australia is still relatively modest comparative to his exploits elsewhere; 60 wickets at 35.43 by no means anything to be ashamed of, but numbers probably not befitting one of the best bowlers of his generation, if not any generation. Ashes revenge looms after Indian summer The upcoming Ashes tour also affords England a significant opportunity against an unusually modest Australian side heavily reliant on the blades of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange, and the bowling of Pat Cummins. For someone like Anderson – desperate to right the wrongs of a 4-0 defeat in Australia in 2017/2018 and potentially end his career on the most magnificent high – the incentive to be bowling well and on that plane will be considerable. On last winter’s evidence, Anderson appears on track to do just that, but by his own admission he struggled for his best in the aforementioned two Tests against New Zealand with his three wickets coming at close to 70. Still, Anderson looked in good shape when dismantling Kent and passing 1000 first-class wickets just a few weeks ago.

This week felt very special. To take my 1000th first class wicket, at the ground where I took my 1st, was a great feeling. I love playing for @lancscricket and to share this moment with the players, staff and supporters meant a lot 🌹 pic.twitter.com/drJttoPbqM — James Anderson (@jimmy9) July 8, 2021