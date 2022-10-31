Sporting Life
Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch helps Australia boost T20 World Cup semi-final bid with Ireland win

By Sporting Life
12:15 · MON October 31, 2022

Aaron Finch came back into form and Australia took an appreciable chunk out of their net run-rate deficit at the T20 World Cup by beating Ireland at Brisbane.

Finch was criticised for his go-slow in his last knock against Sri Lanka but sparkled with three sixes and six fours in his 63 off 44 balls as Australia posted 179 for five, adding 101 in the last 10 overs.

While Ireland lost five wickets in 13 balls to slump from 18 without loss to 25 for five, Lorcan Tucker might have done England a favour with an unbeaten 71 in 48 balls to restrict Australia to a 42-run win.

Ireland’s semi-final hopes appear over after a second Super 12s defeat but Tucker’s knock spared them embarrassment and kept Australia’s net run-rate below that of England, who face New Zealand on Tuesday.

Net run-rate will be decisive if teams finish level on points, with Australia joining group leaders New Zealand on five – although England could make it a trio if they overcome the Kiwis at the same venue.

