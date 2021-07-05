James Anderson takes 1,000th first-class wicket of career

The 38-year-old seamer is already the most prolific wicket-taker in English Test history with 617, but now has another achievement to add to his CV.

In trademark fashion, Anderson claimed the wicket of Heino Kuhn with an outswinger that the Kent batsman could do nothing more than edge behind to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas.

As well as being his 1,000th first-class wicket, it also brought up his five-wicket haul in the innings, and Anderson was bowling at the end named after himself at Emirates Old Trafford.