Leigh Wood has set his sights on unifying the featherweight division after an extraordinary win over Michael Conlan, who allayed concerns about his health after an awkward tumble out of the ring.

Wood started life as a professional at Clifton Leisure Centre in October 2011 and has appeared on small-hall shows, but he topped the bill at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night in the first defence of his WBA title. It seemed set to be a short reign as Wood was put flat on his back by an overhand left in the final few seconds of the opening round and while he rose on shaky legs, he was largely outclassed for the first half of the fight. But he gradually gained a foothold and after evening up the knockdowns in the 11th despite protestations of a slip from Conlan which fell on deaf ears, Wood spectacularly ended proceedings midway through a dramatic last round. Trailing on all three scorecards, Wood caught his rival flush on the temple with a straight right that left Conlan, arms by his sides, motionless on the ropes before he fell through them after a furious flurry from the local lad. Referee Steve Gray immediately waved off the fight but Wood’s euphoria quickly turned to worry as Conlan’s tumble to the floor outside the ring led to him being taken out of the arena on a stretcher before he was transported to hospital.

Conlan issued a reassuring update on his condition via social media in the early hours of Sunday morning. He said on his Instagram story: “I’m all good, I’m just getting checked up in the hospital. The CT scan is all clear. “Congrats to Leigh Wood, congrats to his team, that was the best shot of the night he got me with at the end. But it is what it is, I’ll be back.” He added on Twitter: “Definitely want a rematch lol.”