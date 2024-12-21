Usyk vs Fury 2: Oleksandr Usyk wins decision in closely-fought battle with Tyson Fury

The Ukranian took another decision on the scorecards after a typically strong finish to a fight which lacked the ebb and flow of the first edition, but was nevertheless engrossing.

Both men celebrated at the end of 12 closely-fought rounds but it was Usyk who got the verdict to take his record to 23 fights, 23 wins, the last two coming against Fury.

While some commentators felt the fight was tighter, all three judges scored the fight 116-112 in favour of Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

"I win, it's good. Thank you God," was Usyk's response to being asked whether he agreed with the judges' scorecards.

"My wife helped me, my children. Listen, today for me it's a very happy day. Today my sons win competitions too in judo.

"My sons talked to me, 'hey pappa, you next!' I said OK, I'll try."

Daniel Dubois then appeared in the ring to ask for 'revenge for the robbery last time' in front of a slightly puzzled Usyk, who asked for Turki Al-Sheikh to 'make me fight with Daniel Dubois'.

Returning to the Fury fight, Usyk said: "He's a great fighter, a great opponent. It's a great 24 rounds, unbelievable for my career. Thank you so much."

Promoter Frank Warren said: "Yeah, if they want to do it, but I've got to tell you something. How can Tyson only get four rounds in this fight? It's impossible.

Asked if he felt Fury had won the fight, Warren added: "Yeah. It's nuts. Could you only give him four rounds? I don't get it, I'm really disappointed, but it is what it is and we'll have to see what happens.

"I thought he was in control of the fight, he boxed extremely well."