Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is OFF after Gypsy King suffers 'freak cut' in sparring session

Queensberry Promotions said the cut, which opened above Fury’s right eye, “required urgent medical attention and significant stitching.”

Fury’s WBC belt and the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Usyk were set to be on the line, and the winner crowned the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

The heavyweight rivals were due to clash in the Saudi Arabian capital on February 17.

😱❌️ Tyson Fury has postponed his heavyweight unification title fight with Oleksandr Usyk after sustaining a “freak cut” above his eye during a sparring session in Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/R9FCOkmF8s

“Whilst this is still breaking news it is clearly a massive disappointment, after the work that has been done by so many people to finally deliver this historic event to the world,” a Queensberry Promotions spokesperson said.

“Once the doctors have appraised Tyson’s eye, we will have a better idea of the period of recovery needed.

“Once known we will work diligently with all the stake-holders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reschedule this fight as soon as possible and will of course keep everyone updated with developments.”

Fury said: “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition.

“I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.

“I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Briton Fury was entering the fight with Ukrainian Usyk – which had been billed as ‘Ring of Fire’ – on the back of October’s fraught split-decision victory over former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou, who was making his boxing debut.