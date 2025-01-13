Tyson Fury retires from boxing once again following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

The 36-year-old former world heavyweight champion lost his second fight with current title holder Oleksandr Usyk last month in Saudi Arabia.

Fury said in a cryptic video message posted on Instagram: “Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet.

“I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m going to end with this: ‘Dick Turpin wore a mask’.

“God bless everybody, see you on the other side."