Not many boxing experts believed ‘The Gypsy King’ when he said he was calling time on his glittering career while still unbeaten and at the absolute peak of his powers.

His decision, after that sixth-round knockout of fellow Brit Dillian Whyte on April 23, would have seen the Morecambe man retire with a 32-0-1 professional record and the WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles.

Fury confirms retirement U-turn

Now though, just 52 days later, the 33-year-old superstar confirmed he may fight again - hopefully against the winner of that upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch.

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September, and is expected to get his shot at revenge in Saudi Arabia in August.

A unification match vs either Usyk or Joshua would be enormous for Fury - and would see boxing crown its first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis back in 1999.

Clearly the lure of that potential career payday and defining fight would be too great for Tyson to turn down, and he confirmed his readiness to take on the challenge in a video which appeared on the YouTube channel of his promoter Queensberry Promotions.