Tyson Fury's heavyweight unification title fight against Oleksandr Usyk has collapsed and the Ukrainian is now set to face Britain's Daniel Dubois.

Boxing fans had been hoping the mouthwatering showdown would be announced soon following months of talks since unbeaten WBA, IBF and WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13KOs) defeated Anthony Joshua in their rematch back in August. Wembley was the preferred venue on April 29 after initial plans to hold it in Saudi Arabia fell through but the subsequent drop in expected revenue and a dispute over purse splits have become a major stumbling block. Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk wanted a 50/50 split but then claimed WBC champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) rejected an amended 60/30 to the winner deal.

Publicly Fury had also demanded Usyk agree to a 70/30 split, which the Ukrainian did agree to as long as Fury consented to make a sizeable donation to the Ukrainian relief effort. But now Krassyuk has confirmed to Sky Sports that discussions have failed to reach a conclusion. Usyk will now look to make a defence of his heavyweight titles against Dubois, who is the WBA mandatory challenger.

Daniel Dubois