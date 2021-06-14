Conor Benn, Josh Buatsi and Savannah Marshall head Fight Camp 2 schedule

The back garden of Matchroom’s palatial headquarters in Brentwood, Essex will again be transformed into an outdoor boxing venue for three Saturdays of big-fight action.

In 2020, Fight Camp was a huge success as the sport emerged from the first COVID-19 lockdown with the likes of Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon 2, Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas and Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin providing spectacular entertainment.

When is Matchroom Fight Camp?

Season two of Fight Camp runs for three consecutive Saturdays in 2021 - July 31, August 7 and August 14.

Matchroom Fight Camp on TV

Last year the concept was a huge success for Eddie Hearn and co on Sky Sports, while the second season will kick off Matchroom’s new five-year UK deal with DAZN.

Will fans be allowed at Fight Camp?

Last year’s Fight Camp took place behind closed doors with no fans allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This summer the current plan is for a limited number of spectators to be allowed into the venue.

July 31 - Benn and Courtenay lead the charge

● Welterweight star Benn (18-0 with 12 KOs) puts his WBA Continental title on the line against Mexico’s Adrian Grandos (21-8-3, 15 KOs).

● Newly-crowned WBA bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KOs) makes the first defence of her title.

● Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) and Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) will lock horns in a huge showdown for the European, British and Commonwealth cruiserweight straps.

● Former world super-middleweight title challenger Avni Yildrim (21-3, 12 KOs) returns after his defeat by P4P king ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to take on ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs).

● Liverpool super-welterweight Anthony Fowler (14-1, 11 KOs) looks to build on his huge third-round knockout win over Jorge Fortea when he takes on Roberto Garcia (44-5, 27 KOs).

● Manchester lightweight Campbell Hatton (2-0), son of Ricky, continues his journey in the pro ranks.

● Former amateur standout Sandy Ryan makes her eagerly-anticipated professional bow at super-lightweight.

August 7 - Galahad vs Dickens is high stakes

● Sheffield’s Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) and Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) battle for the vacant IBF featherweight title.

● Heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KOs) steps up again after stopping Eric Molina in five rounds.

● ‘Albanian King’ Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs) fights Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) for the IBF International welterweight title.

● Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic (7-0, 7 KOs) looks to extend his KO streak against Mark Bennett (7-1, 1 KO).

● Aussie star Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) is back in the UK to face Bec Connolly (3-9) over eight rounds after that war against Courtenay last time out.

● Gifted Ellie Scotney (2-0) looks to impress again as she continues her journey into the professional ranks.

● Romford heavyweight Johnny Fisher (2-0, 2 KOs) goes for another knockout against Josh Sandland (5-3-1).

● Oldham prospect Aqib Fiaz (6-0) fights for the first time in 2021.

August 14 - Buatsi and Savannah provide star power

● Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) defend his WBA International light-heavyweight title against the winner of the MTK Global Golden Contract Richard Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs)

● Hartlepool’s Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defence of her WBO middleweight title as she pushes for unification fights and hopefully that long-awaited pro showdown with American superstar Claressa Shields.

● Undefeated New Jersey featherweight Raymond Ford (8-0-1, 4 KOs) fights in the UK for the second time against Reece Bellotti (14-4, 12 KOs).

● Portsmouth’s Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KOs) puts his WBO Global welterweight title on the line against Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski (19-1, 5 KOs) following his breakout win over Chris Kongo in Gibraltar.

● Wokingham’s Felix Cash (14-0, 10 KOs) blitzed Denzel Bentley in three rounds last time out, and he now puts his Commonwealth belt up for grabs again.

● Glasgow bantamweight star Kash Farooq (15-1, 6 KOs) makes the first defence of his WBC International Silver title.

● Two-time world title challenger Jonas (9-2-1, 7 KOs) returns to the scene of her epic showdown with Harper last summer.

● Leeds featherweight talent Hopey Price looks to improve to 5-0 in the paid ranks.