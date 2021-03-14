Tributes flood in for Marvin Hagler after the boxing legend died at the age of 66

Tributes have come from around the sporting world following the death of former undisputed world middleweight champion ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler at the age of 66. Here's an obituary to the boxing legend and all the latest reaction from the world of sport.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler ruled over the middleweight division with an iron fist for much of the 1980s before his reign was ended by Sugar Ray Leonard in one of the most controversial judging decisions of all time.
Hagler, who has died suddenly aged 66, made 12 successful defences of the crown he had long coveted, the high point of which was indisputably getting the better of Thomas Hearns in an eight-minute firefight known as ‘The War’.
Hagler spoke about those incredible three rounds with Hearns in the build up to Tyson Fury's second fight with Deontay Wilder in February 2020 when the Gypsy King claimed he wanted to emulate it.
Speaking at the Laureus Sports Awards in Berlin, Hagler responded : "He can try it, but there is not a chance of that happening.
"Ever since I retired and even today, everybody still talks about that bout like it was yesterday, but it is more than 30 years ago.
"The boxing world has changed a lot - there are a lot of young fighters around today and it is very nice that they recognise that I am still around."
It was the penultimate win of a 67-fight professional career that ended after his defeat to Leonard, who came out of retirement in April 1987 to upset the odds at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in a bout that still divides opinion.
Many favoured Hagler’s aggression but he was ultimately outfoxed by a slippery Leonard, who flicked out the jab and landed flurries towards the end of most rounds that, while not particularly harmful, would catch the judges’ eyes.
A split-decision loss disgusted Hagler, who retired 14 months later at the age of 34 with a record of 62 wins – 52 by knockout – three defeats and two draws after becoming “tired of waiting” for Leonard to decide on a rematch.
Hagler also spoke about the rematch that never happened as recently as last year. "I wish that rematch would have happened," recalled Hagler. "I wish he would have given me the same opportunity that I gave him.
"That was the difference with Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, and I think that's the way champions should be, but it didn't happen that way for me, so I continued to go on with my life."
By that stage, though, Hagler had already cemented his status as one of the all-time greats and the tangles he, Leonard, Hearns and Roberto Duran had with each other in the ’80s would see them chronicled as the ‘Four Kings’.
However, he arguably had the toughest road to prominence. He was born on May 23, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey, as the oldest of six children to Ida Mae Hagler and Robert Sims, who abandoned the family when Marvin was a child.
Ida Mae therefore raised Hagler, his brother and their four sisters, eventually uprooting the family following the 1967 Newark riots to Brockton, Massachusetts, where the eldest child would discover a penchant for boxing.
He was discovered as an amateur by the Petronelli brothers, Goody and Pat, who operated a gym in the city and went on to train Hagler for the entirety of his career in the paid ranks.
Hagler often considered himself something of a loner – he once remarked that wounded birds in his mother’s backyard were “the only friends I could relate to, maybe the only friends I really liked. I was always by myself”.
That feeling of being a pariah followed him in boxing, where he avenged contended losses to Bobby Watts and Willie Monroe before being granted a shot at the undisputed middleweight title held by Alan Minter in September 1980.
Ten months earlier, the suspicion Hagler had of being treated unfairly intensified after his contest against Vito Antuofermo was ruled a draw, and so the American left no room for doubt against Minter.
Minter, who defeated Antuofermo twice, was stopped inside three rounds at Wembley Stadium, where violence in the stands after the fight meant Hagler did not have his hand raised after capturing the WBC and WBA titles.
Having taken so long to reach the top of the mountain – the win over Minter was his 54th fight – Hagler was in no hurry to begin the descent, with the rampaging southpaw stopping 11 of his next 12 opponents.
Only the great Duran was able to get to the final bell in 1983 although the Panamanian’s two-round capitulation against Hearns the following year meant many thought the ‘Hitman’ would be able to end Hagler’s long rule.
The 1985 showdown at Caesars Palace lasted three rounds but it was carnage. A gash on Hagler’s forehead threatened to end the fight earlier but the champion refused to buckle in a first round that has gone down in boxing folklore.
The pair threw everything at each other and although the blood flowed freely from Hagler’s bald head, it was Hearns who blinked first, wilting against the ropes and then floored as his foe rained down rights and lefts.
Hearns rose rubbery-legged and the fight was stopped. While he was the winner, Hagler looked a shadow of himself when he knocked out John Mugabi in 1986, prompting Leonard to come out of a third – of five – retirements.
Leonard would go back into retirement after defeating Hagler, who did not prevaricate when he decided to stop fighting in June 1988, moving to Italy and starring in several films.
Hagler, who legally changed his name to ‘Marvelous Marvin Hagler’, fathered Charelle, Celeste, James, Marvin Jr, and Gentry with first wife Bertha. He is survived by his second wife Kay and five children.
New Jersey southpaw Hagler was only knocked down once during his professional career and defended his middleweight crown 12 times.
In September 1980, Hagler fought Alan Minter at Wembley Stadium, winning by a stoppage in the third round – after the British boxer was badly cut – to claim his first world title.
During 1985, Hagler took on Thomas ‘Hitman’ Hearns at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, which he won in three brutal rounds of a contest which became known as “The War”.
Hagler took on Leonard in April 1987, a boxer who had retired twice and not fought for almost three years. Leonard took victory on a split decision, and then retired immediately again afterwards, with Hagler denied a rematch.
Hagler retired from boxing in June 1988, with a record of 62 wins, two draws and three defeats.
In 2019, Hagler said he hoped in his lifetime the sport would return to one world champion per division.
He told the PA news agency: “I hope that before I pass that they restore this game and bring it back to only one champion in the world.
“They have these three or four belts, I was only looking for one. Years ago, guys like Carlos Monzon, Bennie Briscoe, Emile Griffith, all of us were fighting for one belt.
“Now you’ve got the WBA, the WBC, the IBF (and the WBO) – they say it’s like the alphabet boys.
“If (a fighter) loses a fight or loses a belt, they can always go to another organisation and try for that belt.
“It should be exciting if they bring back one champion (per division).”
Former WBA and lineal featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan led the tributes on social media, writing on Twitter: “Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incredible Marvellous Marvin Hagler.
“I’m honoured to have spent some amazing times with him. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kay and his family. Rest in Peace Champ.”
Eleven-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya said he was “saddened” by Hagler’s death, adding: “One of the greatest to ever step in the ring!”
Promoter Frank Warren said on Twitter: “Boxing lost an all time great today.”
Veteran boxing broadcaster Al Bernstein also posted a heartfelt tribute, writing he was “crushed” by Hagler’s death.
He said: “I am crushed to hear of the death of Marvin Hagler. I have known him since the early 1980s. I was lucky to call many of his fights and honored to know him outside the ring.
“My affection and respect for him knows no bounds. Loved being around him. He will be missed.”