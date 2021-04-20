Tooth abscess delays Anthony Yarde v Emin Atra

Anthony Yarde’s showdown with unbeaten German Emin Atra, planned for Saturday night on BT Sport Boxing, is off.

The 29-year-old Yarde (20-2) had been due to return after that painful defeat by Lyndon Arthur with a testing night against the 17-0 Atra.

But he has been forced to withdraw from the bout because of a tooth abscess. As a result there will be a short delay and the fight will be rescheduled.

The light-heavyweight star said: "I am frustrated but it is what it is and I won't rush anything. It just makes me even more eager to get back out.

"It should take about two weeks, the tooth is next to my canine so I am going to have to use a denture for a little while before having an implant. I definitely won't be out for long.

"The dentist lady literally laughed when I told her I had a fight coming up! She said if I got hit there - I joked that I don't get hit... - because it is nerve endings, it could swell up in a way that is uncontrollable.

"It is one of those things and I have just got to deal with it."

The show will go on - Warren

Promoter Frank Warren, while obviously disappointed Yarde cannot appear on Saturday night, says the BT show will absolutely go on.

"It is disappointing for both Anthony and the viewers this time around, but the fight will go ahead on one of our forthcoming shows.

“However, we've got a great show to look forward to on Saturday, topped by the terrific British and Commonwealth middleweight title battle between Denzel Bentley and Felix Cash.

"I think everybody is looking forward to this one, plus we've got the return of Callum Johnson in a good fight against the experienced Emil Markic and our big heavyweight prospect David Adeleye back in action and looking to impress."