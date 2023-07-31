Sporting Life
Tommy Fury and KSI
Tommy Fury and KSI

Tommy Fury v KSI: Pay-per-view fight scheduled for Manchester on October 14, live on DAZN

By Sporting Life
12:22 · MON July 31, 2023

Tommy Fury has promised to knock out KSI in front of a home crowd after their fight was announced for October 14 at Manchester’s AO Arena.

The pair have been verbally sparring for some time with both camps blaming the other for the negotiations dragging.

The weight and number of rounds for the bout was not announced on Sunday night but Fury, posting about the fight on social media, was in confident mood.

“October 14TH….You’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd. This is gonna be fun. @ksi #KsiFury,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.

It will be the first time Fury has boxed since he beat Jake Paul in February.

Tommy Fury v KSI: Big-fight details

  • Date and venue: Saturday, October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester.
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 2230 GMT
  • TV Channel: DAZN PPV (Subscription for a year is £9.99-a-month, but a one-off month is £19.99)
  • Sky Bet odds: Fury 2/5, KSI 7/4

Londoner KSI – who shot to fame as a YouTuber before donning the gloves for the first time in 2019 to face Logan Paul, who he has since become business partners with.

Fury, the half-brother of unbeaten heavyweight world champion Tyson, has won all nine of his fights.

KSI announced on Friday that he and Logan Paul would be the double main event at the AO Arena and – after it was confirmed he would face Fury, the 30-year-old wrote: “OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!”

The fight will not be sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control as KSI does not hold a professional licence in the UK – instead the bout will be held under the auspices of the Professional Boxing Association and will not count towards any professional records.

Fetching latest games....