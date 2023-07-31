Tommy Fury v KSI: Pay-per-view fight scheduled for Manchester on October 14, live on DAZN

The pair have been verbally sparring for some time with both camps blaming the other for the negotiations dragging.

The weight and number of rounds for the bout was not announced on Sunday night but Fury, posting about the fight on social media, was in confident mood.

“October 14TH….You’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd. This is gonna be fun. @ksi #KsiFury,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.

It will be the first time Fury has boxed since he beat Jake Paul in February.