The two superstars will become the first women boxers to headline at the fight game’s spiritual home - Madison Square Garden in New York - on Saturday April 30 (live globally on DAZN).

Both women spoke about the huge step forward this superfight represents for women’s boxing - and how long they have both waited for it.

The wait is over - Katie

Katie, who brings a perfect 20-0 pro ledger and all of the world lightweight belts to the table, said: “I’ve had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time now. This is history right here and all of our hard work is going to be paid off for at this time.

“I think that this fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now.

“We are both great champions, she has a great record and she’s a great fighter. We have seen the likes of McCaskill and others; but I want to be the best fighter.”

Serrano (42-1-1) still finds it difficult to believe she is in this position after so many years of hard work.

We are changing the sport - Serrano

“No time is better than right now. Happy Women and Girls in Sports Day … Women, we are changing the sport. I am honored to share the ring with Katie Taylor,” she said.

“I have to thank my coach for not accepting the first couple of fights. He knew what I was worth and now we are working with MVP (Most Valuable Promotions).

“I don’t need to talk bad about any of my opponents. I do all of my talking inside the ring.

“13 years, I’ve been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit… never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?”

Serrano is now signed with Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul’s MVP management agency, and while he claimed a few column inches this week after helping to deliver this showdown, he wanted no part of the limelight here.

“Women have been boxing since the early 1900’s but it wasn’t until 1999 that they were able to compete professionally. 23 years later here we are with one of the biggest fights ever headlined by two women at Madison Square Garden,” said Paul.

“Today is about Amanda and Katie, the two best female boxers in the world right now, they deserve this stage, this historic payday and they deserve to settle who is the pound for pound best which is why I’m excited to see this fight.”

Taylor and Serrano will come face to face again next week for another press conference as part of the press tour for the bout - this time in London.