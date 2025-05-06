The Big Interview: Brilliant Bradford boxer Harris Akbar, the kid who couldn’t sit still, seeks fast track to pro glory

Now the 26-year-old is on a fast track again, this time towards professional boxing glory as he prepares for a huge debut in Nottingham on Saturday night.

The brilliant light-middleweight from Bradford transitions to the paid ranks after a stellar 198-fight amateur career. One which brought him a string of top honours including a glorious gold medal at the 2022 European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

Akbar made the decision to turn over following the greatest pain of his career so far - missing out on a spot on the British team at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Harris failed to get the nod to fight at the World Olympic Qualifiers in Thailand, and instead it was Lewis Richardson who was selected. He would go on to claim bronze in the French capital.

After Paris pain, time to go pro

Akbar knew then it was time to go pro, telling us: “It was a very tough pill to swallow but as I stepped back and took a couple months off it made me ever more grateful for the things I accomplished as an amateur. I did a lot.

“And then to be accepted into the Steel City gym, under Grant Smith as my coach, just helped me put everything behind me. Surrounded by the quality of boxers there and the coach just made it all worthwhile. It makes me even more excited for my debut.

“This is the start of my professional journey, and I’m going to chase and accomplish everything I deserve. Going to better myself and make my professional career a statement and make it a legacy.”

Harris will begin that pro journey on the big Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood show this Saturday night (May 10, live on DAZN). He faces France’s Remi Scholer in a four-rounder, and he is eager to impress right away on the biggest stage of all.

No time to waste

“With my extensive amateur background I definitely feel I can be fast-tracked. I boxed the best in the world. It was incredible. There were times where you could box many great boxers in the span of days. Again, I am excited to finally step into a professional circuit and make it a stamp and let everyone know who I am.”

That desire to always be moving, always improving, is essentially what delivered Akbar to the sport of boxing. Thanks in no small part to his father.

Getting into boxing

“I first got into fighting because I was a kid with a lot of energy who couldn’t sit still.

“My dad used to take me to the park as a kid so I could burn energy in the evening and I would run for an hour nonstop and then sleep. He’d do that every day! It was a lot of work. Slowly it went from running in the park to sports, and boxing is the one that stuck and I never looked back since.

“So from those experiences my dad has been my biggest influence… he pushed me into the sport and helped me wherever he could. I owe him everything and I am forever grateful for everything he’s put into it for me.”

Ali, Amir and boxing idols

So what about heroes and boxing idols, who were the men Harris looked up to when he was undergoing his boxing education?

“Growing up in boxing my biggest idols were Muhammad Ali and Amir Khan. Watching these guys on the big screen, and watching them win only just pushed me harder and further.

“I never tend to model my style on any boxer because I believe a lot in individuality, which makes someone a lot more difficult to box.

“As I was growing into the sport more I did take bits of stuff from other boxers, as an amateur boxer one of my favourites to watch was a Kazakh who won the Olympic Gold in 2012 called Serek Sapiyev… his movement and his work off his jab were unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

A stellar amateur career

While amateur boxing is now in the rearview mirror for the exciting light-middleweight prospect, it did give him many glorious moments, topped of course by that golden victory at the European Championships in 2022. But there is one other which has an even bigger place in his heart.

“The European Championships was definitely one of the highlights of my career. I’ve definitely gone through a lot as an amateur with four European medals, a World medal and a youth Commonwealth gold… boxed all over the world… but one that sticks with me is winning my first senior ABA title.

"It sticks because my coach had trained me since I was 12, Mally Maciver and my dad was in the corner and having my family there to cheer and support me just felt surreal. It's a feeling that will stick with me for a lifetime."

Epic rivalries

As he looks back on that incredible run in the amateurs, Akbar is thankful for every second of it. He fought some of the very best around, with one rivalry in particular standing out.

“I’ve been grateful for every win and loss. It has just enhanced my boxing, and made me a lot more mindful, especially in dealing with situations in and out of the ring. I fought many outstanding fighters in my amateur bouts, but I believe the best person I boxed is a lad from Ukraine called Yuri Zakariev.

“He won the World Championship in 2021 and he beat me at the time quite convincingly. To bounce back from that and get to where I needed mentally and physically - it was the push I needed. And to finish that chapter, in the return I beat him in a thrilling fight in 2022 - six or seven months after in the semis of the Europeans. We had two great battles.”

Now for a new chapter

Now Harris is only looking forward, which means the big show in Nottingham on Saturday night and his eagerly-awaited pro debut. He is ready to take the opportunity with both hands.

“I’m not nervous. People always keep telling me I get one debut - it's a special moment but I want to take the opportunity with both hands and make a mark. It gets me going, gets me more determined and disciplined. I can't wait to put on a show.”

Harris is a level-headed young man, somebody who understands that talent alone will not take him to the very top. But he will not be found wanting when it comes to desire and ambition.

“My long-term ambitions as a professional are to make a statement and create a legacy that withstands the test of time. I want to have belts and put my name on the big screen, headline events and have crowds chanting my name.

“I want the very best for myself and I believe with my ability and the team around me, I have what it takes to do that.”

That team is also an elite one - Akbar has signed with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry stable and he is co-managed by former HBO PPV guru Mark Taffet and Katia Banel. Akbar could not be in better hands. The house is built, everything is in place.

Now, it’s time for him to fight.