Taylor vs Catterall 2: Hated rivals weigh in for a British BLOCKBUSTER

Taylor would emerge victorious that night by the most controversial of split decisions - claiming victory despite being outsmarted and outfought in the eyes of most boxing pundits.

The aftermath of that bout was quite something - with the scoring even being referred to the police by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Taylor came in for sustained abuse in the months that followed, with Catterall and a large portion of the boxing public accusing him of dodging a rematch.

On Saturday night though, in front of a sellout crowd of 11,000 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Taylor vs Catterall 2 will finally take place (live on DAZN in the UK).

Taylor vs Catterall 2 weigh-in results

The two men came face to face for the final time before the first bell when they weighed in on Friday lunchtime in central Leeds.

Catterall (28-1) tipped the scales at 139.8lbs - just under the 140lbs weight limit. Taylor meanwhile showed fears he might be tight at the weight were unfounded as he tipped the scales at 139.6lbs.

After that, we had the final pre-fight face-off, accompanied by a bit of chat between the two men. Catterall would later describe it as “handbags” - and in truth it was much more restrained than the angry scenes we saw at the press tour to promote this fight earlier in the year.

What are they fighting for?

The first time these two met, all of the marbles were on the line with Taylor ruling as the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world. This time there will be no belts on offer.

Taylor’s only outing since that night in February 2022 also provided his first professional defeat - a unanimous decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in New York in June 2023.

For both men though this fight is way more important than just belts - it’s a true crossroads affair.

If Taylor (19-1) loses on Saturday night that would be two consecutive defeats, and at the age of 33 would place his future at the very elite level of the sport in some doubt.

For Catterall meanwhile, a second loss to Taylor would dent his hopes at least in the short term of moving forward to claim the world title he truly craves.

Whatever happens, it should be enthralling stuff. Two evenly matched fighters (Catterall is a very slight favourite at 8/11 with Taylor 5/4) in front of a passionate sellout crowd.

Boxing is booming right now, and this is another matchup worthy of the popcorn and hype.