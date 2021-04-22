Billy Joe Saunders reaches the pinnacle, ready for the fight of his life

Billy Joe Saunders believes his legacy is already written as he prepares for battle against P4P king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday May 8 - now he just needs to follow the script.
The 31-year-old WBO super-middleweight champion from Hertfordshire is undefeated at 30-0. But in a little over two weeks he will face the biggest test of his life. Against the best fighter in boxing right now.
‘Canelo’ is 55-1-2, at the peak of his powers and looking to add the WBO strap to his WBC, WBA and Ring magazine titles at 168lbs.
Saunders stands in his way, in a bout which will play out in front of an expected crowd of around 70,000 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas - the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. It will be streamed live globally by DAZN in more than 200 countries.
Saunders has had to wait a year for his big chance - this bout had just been confirmed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now - 13 months on - it is actually here and Saunders knows exactly what it means.
He said: “It would mean the absolute world to me. I started when I was five years old and this is the pinnacle of the mountain. So it would mean everything.
“This fight has always been my legacy because of what’s on the line. I/m just happy to be part of this show. When you look back at how far I’ve come to be here. My history’s already written in my head, and I just have to follow the script.”
Saunders often cuts a controversial figure, and likes a joke as much as the next man. But he looks in terrific shape for this huge test, and says he has struck a balance in camp between hard work and relieving the pressure.
“In training camp it’s not all been military - we still enoy ourselves,” he explained.
“We still have laughs. Being away from the family for four months, not seeing the children, it’s very difficult, I understand that. None of this event is a joke.”
Alvarez, like Saunders, has been around a while now and Billy Joe feels this collision was inevitable.
“Canelo’s been on my radar ever since I turned pro. He’s one of the two that’s always been there. Now’s my time to shine.”
Saunders is known for his slick boxing skills and movement, and many experts feel ‘Canelo’ struggled with movement against Austin Trout and Erislandy Lara. Billy Joe is not so sure.
“They didn’t win did they, so I don’t think movement is key,” he responded.
“But I’m sure it helps. It’s how clever and where you move I think is more key in this fight. My movement helps me because if one of them bombs is coming, I need to move out of the way.”
The power ‘Canelo’ brings to the table at 168bs is unquestioned, and Saunders is brutally honest right now about whether he can deal with what awaits him on May 8.
“We don’t know untl the night, until the bell goes. When that bell goes, we’ll see what happens. But he’s the most devastating puncher on the planet, he’s the most fearsome man on the planet.
“So we’ll see when the bell goes, I’ll soon tell you after the fight.”
‘Canelo’ is already being lined up to face IBF super-middleweight champ Caleb Plant later this year to complete his annexing of all the belts at 168lbs. Billy Joe will use that as motivation.
“I’ll be looking to put a spanner in the works for that, same as I did with previous champions when they were talking about other fights. They’ve gotta beat me first.”
Promoter Eddie Hearn cannot wait for fight night. With more than 60,000 tickets already sold, it is the return of big-time boxing after the pandemic. It’s also the biggest fight of 2021 so far.
He explained: “This for me by far and away the best fight so far of 2021. The number one pound-for-pound fighter Canelo Alvarez trying to become the undisputed 168lb champion across the division.
“Billy Joe, 30-0, undefeated, two-weight world champion. Looked for a long time for hte biggest challenge out there, and he has landed it on May 8th.”