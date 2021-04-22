Billy Joe Saunders reaches the pinnacle, ready for the fight of his life

The 31-year-old WBO super-middleweight champion from Hertfordshire is undefeated at 30-0. But in a little over two weeks he will face the biggest test of his life. Against the best fighter in boxing right now.

‘Canelo’ is 55-1-2, at the peak of his powers and looking to add the WBO strap to his WBC, WBA and Ring magazine titles at 168lbs.

Saunders stands in his way, in a bout which will play out in front of an expected crowd of around 70,000 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas - the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. It will be streamed live globally by DAZN in more than 200 countries.

Saunders has had to wait a year for his big chance - this bout had just been confirmed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now - 13 months on - it is actually here and Saunders knows exactly what it means.

This is everything for Saunders

He said: “It would mean the absolute world to me. I started when I was five years old and this is the pinnacle of the mountain. So it would mean everything.

“This fight has always been my legacy because of what’s on the line. I/m just happy to be part of this show. When you look back at how far I’ve come to be here. My history’s already written in my head, and I just have to follow the script.”