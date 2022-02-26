The Mexican megastar has spent most of the last three years fighting on DAZN the streaming platform, but his last bout - a win over Caleb Plant to unify the super-middleweight titles in late 2021 - aired on Showtime in the United States.

Canelo next fights

Now though, promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom - exclusively tied to DAZN globally - have enticed Alvarez back to the ‘Netflix of sports’ as he bids to add yet another world title to his collection. This time back up at 175lbs for the WBA light-heavyweight strap.

Assuming Canelo defeats Bivol (19-0), it’s believed he will then step back down to super-middle to finally face Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in an eagerly-awaited trilogy fight on September 17.

Canelo and ‘GGG’ have met twice already, in 2017 and 2018. Both were terrific fights and both ended with hotly-disputed decisions. The first was scored a draw while Canelo edged the second via decision.

Alvarez is excited ahead of what looks set to be another spectacular year, and said: "I am very happy with this fight against Dmitry Bivol. It is another great challenge for me and my career - especially as I go up in weight and face an exceptional light heavyweight champion like Bivol."

“I am also very excited that we have this fight slated for Cinco De Mayo Weekend - May 7 - for all the fans to enjoy. We will be ready, like we always are."

DAZN PPV for Canelo

The other big news on Friday of course surrounded DAZN’s decision to move into the PPV market - starting with Canelo vs Bivol in the United States and Canada.

Existing subscribers to the platform will have to pay a one-off fee of $59.99 for the fight on top of their existing sub. If they are not an existing sub, the price is $79.99.

There is good news though for DAZN subscribers in the UK. It looks like Canelo vs Bivol will be included in their normal subscription package so no extra cost.