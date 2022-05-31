The 23-year-old Californian has the potential and the knockout capability to be one of THE box office superstars of the next decade after building a 22-0 record (18 inside distance) in a stacked lightweight division.

Garcia vs Gervonta a potential blockbuster

There are several massive fights out there for Garcia at 135lbs, and he has already mooted a potential blockbuster with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in December.

‘Tank’ maintained his unbeaten record with a highlight-reel sixth-round stoppage of Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero last Saturday, and now Garcia will bid to respond when he finally locks horns with Fortuna (37-3-1) in July.

Garcia vs Fortuna had been first planned for July 2021, but Ryan was forced to pull out to deal with mental health issues. He returned in April to post a convincing decision victory against Emmanuel Tagoe.

Now he is delighted to finally be taking on two-time former world champion Fortuna at last.

Garcia: This is the fight I wanted

He said: “If there is any doubt I was hesitant to fight Fortuna a year ago, that will all be made clear after our fight.

“This was the fight I wanted and now it’s time. I am so grateful to my friends, family, and especially my fans for their support. I have never felt better, stronger, and more motivated. It’s time to silence all the doubters and it starts on July 16.”

Fortuna, for his part, isn’t worried by Garcia’s reputation or his punching power, explaining: “I trust my team now more than ever and have full confidence in my coach Belvin García, who I consider my family. Together, and with God on our side, I know we will hold up our hands high in victory on fight night.”

Garcia has something of a young Oscar De La Hoya about him, and it just so happens he has the original ‘Golden Boy’ as his promoter. The former six-weight world champion believes it is now time for his protege to really announce himself at the very top level.

“It’s time to show the world Ryan Garcia as an elite level fighter. This fight against Javier Fortuna will not only be a tough fight, it will show the world how talented he is.“