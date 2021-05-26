Lewis Ritson banking on home support ahead of Jeremias Ponce fight

Ritson banks on Geordie fans as he closes in on world title dream

Lewis Ritson is hoping his passionate Geordie fans can roar him on towards a world-title shot when he meets Jeremias Ponce in Newcastle on June 12.

‘The Sandman’ (21-1) had to rely on a controversial decision in his last bout behind closed doors as he outpointed Miguel Vazquez in October 2020.

But now the exciting 27-year-old will be back in front of his adoring home crowd in a final eliminator for the IBF world super-lightweight title at the Vertu Motors Arena a fortnight on Saturday.

Ponce brings a 27-0 record (17 wins inside distance) to the table, but Ritson is likely to start favourite in a bout which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the United States.

Vazquez a strange experience

Lewis explained: “It was a strange experience behind closed doors last time so I’m thrilled fans will be returning, it’s always loud in Newcastle and I’m proud to have them behind me cheering me on.

“Ponce likes to come forward, throw a few good body shots and he’s got a decent jab. We’re expecting and have prepared for a tough fight and it should be given what’s at stake.

“I’m one or two fights away from being world champion now, that’s the dream for any boxer and to be in touching distance now is spurring me on with this final eliminator locked in."

Ponce not daunted by away day

Despite going into the lion’s den next month, Ponce is not the least bit daunted by the prospect.

“I'm really looking forward to the fight,” he said. “I've already become world champion in Europe when I won the IBO crown against Rico Mueller and after my win against Ritson on June 12 I am aiming to win another world title. I’m ready to box anyone in my weight class.”

"This is a huge fight for Lewis Ritson, he is one fight away from a shot at the undisputed championship," said Ritson’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

"We should be having the full 9,000 in Newcastle but right now 1,000 is going to feel like a full house and I can’t wait to see the fans again in Newcastle - I expect this main event to be a war."