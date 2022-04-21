Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Ricky Hatton to return to the boxing ring aged 43
Ricky Hatton to return to the boxing ring aged 43

Ricky Hatton to return to the boxing ring aged 43

By Sporting Life
08:25 · THU April 21, 2022

Former world champion Ricky Hatton is returning to the ring at the age of 43.

Hatton retired from boxing in 2012, his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko coming more than three years after his previous fight against Manny Pacquiao.

“I can confirm my return to the ring,” Hatton said on his personal Twitter account.

“Join me for a huge party night – with top music acts – in Manchester on July 2. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise…”

Hatton is due to meet Marco Antonio Barrera in an eight-round exhibition bout.

The 48-year-old Mexican, who was beaten by Amir Khan in 2009, last fought in 2011.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....