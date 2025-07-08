Ricky Hatton announces comeback fight in December 2025 against Eisa Al Dah

Fresh from injuring himself at an Oasis gig, Ricky Hatton has announced his big return to the ring for the first time since 2012.
The 46-year-old went to hospital on Saturday morning due to a bizarre injury caused by poking himself in the eye with his sunglasses on the way to Cardiff on Friday night.
Hatton was subsequently unable to fly to Dubai to announce his big comeback fight against the United Arab Emirates' first-ever professional boxer Eisa Al Dah on December 2.
The Hitman, who amassed a staggering 43-0 record before he was finally beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr in December 2007, can't wait to get the chance to roll back the years.
Hatton (45-3, 32 KOs) said: "It’s been well-documented I’ve had my struggles, but I’m in a really good place now, loving life, trying to bring the next champions through.
“But the opportunity has come for me to get in the ring and do it again.
"I'm very much looking forward to it myself, to be honest with you. It will be a true fight, true action.
"And I will do my best, because everybody in the UAE and the Gulf, they will watch this fight. The place will be sold out and it will be watched around the world."
During his incredible unbeaten streak, Hatton won multiple world titles in the super-lightweight division and one at welterweight, while his crowning glory came back in June 2005 when dethroning the great Kostya Tszyu.
His other high profile victories came against the likes of Pauli Malingaggi, Jose Luis Castillo, Luis Collazo and Carlos Maussa while he also stepped into the ring - albeit for two rounds - against Manny Pacquiao in 2009.
Three years later he returned to face Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester but after a ninth-round stoppage, Hatton decided he didn't have what it takes anymore to continue his career.
Thirteen years later, the Hitman returns.