Ricky Hatton announces comeback fight in December 2025 against Eisa Al Dah

The 46-year-old went to hospital on Saturday morning due to a bizarre injury caused by poking himself in the eye with his sunglasses on the way to Cardiff on Friday night.

Hatton was subsequently unable to fly to Dubai to announce his big comeback fight against the United Arab Emirates' first-ever professional boxer Eisa Al Dah on December 2.

The Hitman, who amassed a staggering 43-0 record before he was finally beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr in December 2007, can't wait to get the chance to roll back the years.

Hatton (45-3, 32 KOs) said: "It’s been well-documented I’ve had my struggles, but I’m in a really good place now, loving life, trying to bring the next champions through.