The unbeaten American (21-0) is a 6/1 underdog ahead of the biggest fight of his life - a super-middleweight unification showdown with the Mexican megastar in Las Vegas.

Sparks have already flown in the build-up to this bout, notably when the pair brawled at a recent press conference. That scuffle left Plant with a cut under his eye, but he believes the whole thing could yet give him an edge.

Plant gets under Canelo’s skin

“There have been some guys who lost before the bell even rang against Canelo,” he reasoned.

“I think that’s why he’s so irritated with me. Some guys just come in and are there to hand over their belt, get their check and leave. Anyone who knows me, they know I’m only here for those belts.

“I’m grateful and appreciative of this opportunity. But I’m not here focusing on building my name, I’m here for those belts and for that win. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Plant is promising fireworks on Saturday night in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and is convinced he will not freeze on the big occasion.

“He (Alvarez) says the first few rounds will be tough, but I’m saying all the rounds are going to be tough for him. He’s got a tall order in front of him. Me and my team are focused and ready. I’m just encouraging everyone to tune in, because it’s going to be fireworks.

“This is the best shape I’ve ever been in. You have to train like a world champion, even before you are one, and that’s what I’ve always done. I’m peaking at just the right time. The moment isn’t going to be too big for me. The closer we get, the smaller the moment feels.

“It’s been a long journey for me and my dad (co-trainer Richie Plant). Those tough moments made me the fighter that I am now. I have a great team behind me and we’re all ready for November 6.”

Plant on preparing for Canelo

Plant, who has yet to taste defeat as a professional, talked at length about his dedication to his craft, and believes he has the skills to really test 1/12 favourite Alvarez.

“This is personal for me, but every fight is personal for me. I’ve sacrificed a lot for this sport and dedicated myself completely, so anybody who’s getting in the way of my goals makes it personal to me. No matter who it is.

“There are a lot of things that I possess that are going to give him issues in the fight. Every fighter says this is their best camp, but I am honestly saying that. I’ve had no injuries, amazing sparring and I’m ready to rock.

“I have a lot of respect for this sport. I’ve dedicated myself to this sport and sacrificed every day. I want my name in those history books. November 6 is a big step toward that goal.

“I have a big opportunity ahead of me. I haven’t taken any shortcuts in my training. I’m prepared physically, mentally and spiritually. I’m just locked in.

“Camp has been great. Sparring has been pushing me hard. I’m just looking to finish out this camp. I can’t wait for the first bell.”