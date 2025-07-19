Menu icon
Daniel Dubois was resoundingly beaten by Oleksandr Usyk
Daniel Dubois was resoundingly beaten by Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk stops Daniel Dubois in five rounds to become undisputed heavyweight champion

By Sporting Life
Boxing
Sat July 19, 2025 · 1h ago

Oleksandr Usyk confirmed his status as the best of his generation with a dominant stoppage win against Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Usyk had taken nine rounds to stop the Briton in their first encounter two years ago but any questions which lingered following that controversial fight were answered emphatically by the brilliant Ukranian.

Usyk had Dubois down with a right hand over the top and though Dubois got back up, when a left hook from Usyk landed flush the fight was in effect over, Dubois' team quick to throw in the towel.

After dropping to his knees to celebrate, Usyk was unusually ebullient as he roused the Wembley crowd by yelling: "38, it's a young guy, remember! 38, it's only the start!"

Asked for his summary of the fight, he added: "I don't know, I want to say thank you Jesus Christ. I want to say thank you my team and you, Wembley, thank you so much."

And as for what's next? "Nothing, it's enough. Next, I don't know, I want to rest, with my wife, my children, maybe two, three months.

"Maybe it's Tyson Fury. Maybe we have three options, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot now say. I want to go back home."

Dubois offered no excuses and said: "I have to commend him on the performance. I gave everything I had. I'll be back."

Promoter Frank Warren added: "Oleksandr Usyk is a modern day legend. In any generation, he'd be a great fighter. I take my hat off to him tonight.

"No complaints, no excuses, the better man won on the night. He is a fabulous, fabulous champion."

