Over the Hill

Thiago Santos has always been revered as one of the most terrifying looking MMA fighters of all time, with a giant hammer tattooed on his chest to complement his colossal frame. The Brazilian always fought exactly the way you would expect, with aggression and devastating knockout power, making him a fan favourite amongst UFC fans.

Unfortunately, Marreta has recently been a shell of the devastator he once was, as significant knee injuries sustained in his 2019 split decision loss to Jon Jones seem to have completely robbed him of all explosiveness.

Santos now looks incredibly stiff on the feet and struggles to pressure his opponents, meaning he can only really land considerable offence when they are the ones engaging him. As a result, the blockbuster Brazilian with 11 knockout victories now looks worryingly gun-shy, having gone the distance in three consecutive dull fights.

Conversely, Jamahal Hill looks to be a fighter on the rise having continued to impress against higher ranked fighters. Sweet Dreams finished all but two of his seven opponents under the UFC banner, and looks to have a great blend of speed and power for a Light Heavyweight.

The key question surrounding this fight concerns Hill’s gameplan, as a controlled and patient approach from distance would surely be the safest option to take. The American knows that Santos’ only real path to victory would be to land a knockout blow from close range, so maintaining the necessary gap is surely the priority.

If so, this fight could likely go longer than many expect, with Hill taking his time and staying free from danger.