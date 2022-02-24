Turmoil for Turman

Wellington Turman’s UFC career has been severely underwhelming so far – losing three of his five bouts and suffering an early knockout in two of them. The 25-year-old may have emerged victorious from his most recent fight, but this was against none other than Sam Alvey – an aging veteran without a win in his last eight appearances. The fight itself was closely contested, with one judge even declaring Alvey the winner on her scorecard.

That lacklustre performance was not the first time Turman has struggled to capitalise on a favourable matchup. In his UFC debut, he faced a notoriously deficient grappler in Karl Roberson and found himself being outworked on the mat by a life-long kickboxer. A year later he was favoured to beat a one-dimensional wrestler in Andrew Sanchez, before being confidently outstruck and knocked out inside the first round.

MISHA CIRKUNOV has had some disappointing results of his own in recent years, but these have been mostly fuelled by durability issues against Light Heavyweight opponents. The Latvian has always been respected as a skilful, well-rounded competitor, but that counts for little if his opponent can secure a knockout victory with relative ease.

Moving down in weight is a smart move for Cirkunov, who will be far less concerned with the stopping power of Turman’s strikes. The Brazilian has only won by knockout on four occasions and will struggle with the size and strength of an opponent that used to fight in a division 20lbs heavier.

With the prospect of a knockout victory for Turman seeming unlikely, I struggle to see why Cirkunov is not a much bigger favourite in this fight. The Latvian is the superior fighter in all aspects of MMA except durability and should be great value if he can stay conscious. CIRKUNOV TO WIN at 5/6 is the best value bet on the UFC Vegas 49 main card.

Another Horror Show for Zombie Girl

Priscila ‘Zombie Girl’ Cachoeira may have the most appropriate nickname on the UFC roster. The Brazilian has absorbed almost seven significant strikes per minute in her six trips to the Octagon so far (landing approximately half in return), indicating that she is happy to slowly march forward and consistently take punches in search for the knockout blow.