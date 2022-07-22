Wigan’s Warrior

TOM ASPINALL returns for his second consecutive main event on home soil, having defeated Russia’s Alexander Volkov back in March. The northern fighter has looked like England’s best chance for a second UFC world champion, but a stiff test against Curtis Blaydes could derail the 29-year-old’s hopes of making history.

It is rare to see a fighter compete on five separate occasions in the UFC without facing a moment of adversity, but Aspinall has been flawless so far inside the Octagon. It seems like every time he has a fight booked, fans expect to see his defensive wrestling or cardio tested to some degree, but dominant finishes inside seven minutes have kept the naysayers waiting.

With that being said, Blaydes is the most difficult stylistic matchup in the entire division. A dedicated wrestler with the patience and cardio to dominate for 25 minutes, the American has nullified a whole host of dangerous finishers in his 19-fight career. To beat Razor Blaydes, as both Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis have done, an early finish is required.

With the patriotic crowd in his corner, I think Aspinall can rise to the occasion on Saturday night. The Wigan-based fighter has proven how dangerous he can be in the early goings, and the added submission threat will give the slower and inferior striker in Blaydes something new to worry about.

If Aspinall ventures into the unknown and this fight reaches round three, then it is fair to assume his chances of winning will be significantly reduced. Therefore, backing Aspinall to win in Round 1 or Round 2 is the bet to make at 7/2.

Paddy’s Power

Despite not featuring at the top of the billing, PADDY PIMBLETT really is the superstar to watch at UFC London. The Liverpudlian stole the show in March, with yet another first round victory after facing some early adversity. The UFC brass are well aware of the star power that Paddy The Baddy possesses, with many comparing his growing popularity to that of Conor McGregor.

The organisation has a reputation for curating the perfect matchups for their developing money-makers, and this bout against Jordan Leavitt seems no different. The Monkey King is unapologetically one-dimensional, relying solely on his submission grappling to guide him to victory.