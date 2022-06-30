UFC 276 features a star-studded card, headlined by fan favourite Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Looking to defend his belt for the fifth time, the New Zealander has been wary of the threat that challenger Jared Cannonier possesses, having earmarked him as a future threat to his crown back in 2019.

The co-main event features a trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, who have firmly solidified themselves as a cut above the rest of the Featherweight division. Both of their previous encounters resulted in razor thin decision victories for the Australian champion, but those scorecards are still fiercely debated by fans on social media.

Before the championships belts are on the line at the top of the card, fans will be treated to performances from some of the UFC’s hottest prospects and future Hall of Famers, with names such as Sean O’Malley, Robbie Lawler, Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller appearing on the card.

Three for Three

There have only been 14 trilogy fights in UFC history, and just two fighters have emerged from their sagas with a victory on each occasion. So much of martial arts is about analysing an opponent for their strengths and weaknesses, so the more time fighters spend in the cage with one another, the more intricate and technical the action is expected to become.

Considering the high-level that both ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI and Max Holloway performed at in their first two encounters, Saturday night’s co-main event could be one for the ages. Both fights saw both men land over 100 significant strikes on the another, with neither managing to establish a clear advantage.

Since their last meeting, Volkanovski went on to defend his title against both Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie, where he put on career best performances on each occasion. It seems almost impossible to make the claim, given how technical and impressive he looked against Holloway – but Volkanovski may even have improved since the sequel.

This feels like ‘last chance saloon’ for Holloway, who will surely never get another fight for the Featherweight belt if he loses on Saturday night. The Hawaiian is more than aware of this, and his competitiveness desire for legacy has already seen him considering a step up to Lightweight, should he suffer a third defeat.

The improvements from Volkanovski and the pressure on Holloway lead me to believe this fight will have the same result as the last two, with the Australian getting his hand raised. Holloway is potentially one of the most durable fighters in UFC history, so a bet on Volkanovski to win by Decision is most appealing at 13/10.

Sugar to tee off

SEAN O’MALLEY is one of the UFC’s most promising prospects. With a wide fanbase that now transcends his performances inside the Octagon, Sugar Sean has repaid the faith that the UFC hype machine has invested in him. The 27-year-old has become aware of the pulling power he holds and has been vocal in the past about willingly accepting favourable fights, as the rate of pay is unaffected and the chance of a post-fight bonus is greater.

With a 15-1 professional record, O’Malley now steps up to face potentially his toughest test on paper, but this still feels like a favourable matchup for the colourful-haired striker. Pedro Munhoz is a hard hitter and a dangerous submission threat, but the sheer size discrepancy between the two certainly plays into Sugar Sean’s hands.