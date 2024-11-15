Mike Tyson dominated by Jake Paul in eight-round Netflix fight

The eight-round fight, which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and was streamed on Netflix, was scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The opening round began with Paul, 27, using his youth advantage to repeatedly close the gap on 58-year-old Tyson, let loose a jab and quickly create distance.

Tyson was able to catch Paul with a few heavy body shots before the two fighters clinched, which elicited heavy boos from the crowd.

The second round followed a similar vein, Paul doing his best to avoid Tyson’s famously heavy blows before clinching again.

Round number three began much more explosively, with Tyson coming out swinging before being met with a series of left hooks from Paul.