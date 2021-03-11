Jessica McCaskill seeking credit ahead of Cecilia Braekhus rematch

McCaskill vs Braekhus 2 will go down at American Airlines Center in Dallas, with a global audience watching along on DAZN.

Jessica (9-2) produced an upset win in their first meeting back in Tulsa last August, outpointing Braekhus to hand the Norwegian great (36-1) her first professional defeat.

McCaskill wants her dues

She also claimed the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF welterweight titles in the process, but says she is still missing one thing for her career achievements - credit.

“I’m not saying I don’t get the credit for my last fight, but over the time that I’ve fought and the different hurdles that I have crossed, that’s what I don’t think I get the credit for, that’s not to make excuses.

“Everything I say is the truth, I don’t talk trash.”

The 36-year-old McCaskill’s battle just to make it to professional boxing has been well documented. She is fiercely determined to build her own ring legacy now, rather than just being known as the woman who beat Braekhus.

She explained: “I feel the last fight was the last one of her career. Once someone shows that weakness, shows they are not in it and alludes to retirement, that shows that they are mentally out of the game.

“We’ve never been given a whole lot, we’ve taken really big risks and they have gotten us to those higher places, I haven’t been given anything, I don’t want to take on anyone else’s legacy, I’m building my own and making history every step of the day and that’s what I want to continue to do.”