Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTube star Jake Paul in exhibition bout on June 6

The pair were originally slated to face off in February but that was postponed and Mayweather, who ended his professional career in August 2017 with a record of 50-0, announced they will now clash this summer at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Mayweather, who stopped Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a December 2018 exhibition fight which netted the American a reported 9million US dollars, has billed the showdown against Paul as an “epic event”.

The 44-year-old wrote: “JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium. @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!!”

While Paul, 26, lost his only professional fight against fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019, the American has a significant social media profile and the bout against Mayweather is likely to be lucrative for both combatants.

Paul wrote on Twitter: “full transparency my mom is terrified”