Terri Harper faces Hyun-Mi Choi in super-featherweight unification showdown on May 15

Harper to face Choi in quest for Undisputed

Terri Harper returns to the ring for the first time this year when she meets Hyun-Mi Choi in a huge super-featherweight unification showdown on Saturday May 15.

The 24-year-old Harper (11-0-1) puts her WBC belt on the line against WBA champion Choi (18-0-1) in a mouthwatering matchup in Manchester. Sky Sports will televise in the UK with DAZN streaming the bout in more than 200 countries including the United States.

Terri’s last outing was an impressive stoppage of Norwegian Katharina Thanderz last November, and now she steps up again to take on one of the longest-reigning world champions in women’s boxing history.

South Korean star Choi claimed the WBA featherweight title on her professional debut back in 2014, and has held the super-featherweight strap since 2014.

Terri living the dream

Harper can’t wait for fight night, explaining: “It’s exciting that our dream of becoming undisputed super-featherweight world champion is taking a step closer to reality with my first unification fight. I’m looking forward to the step-up and fighting an undefeated champion.

“Choi is the longest-reigning female world champion and it will be an honour to share the ring with her. I’m more than ready.

“I’ve been training for this fight since the new year, even with my broken hand. I don’t just want to win; I want to win in style and make a statement.”

Long WBC wait over for Choi

Choi, meanwhile, has also been dreaming of his moment for a long time - the opportunity to claim that hallowed WBC belt.

"I have waited a very long time for the opportunity to fight for the WBC belt," she said.

"I am so excited and looking forward to it. My goal has been to unify my weight division for many years and now the time has finally come.

"I know this fight in England will not be easy. Fighting in another country is extremely difficult but I am prepared for this adventure and challenge. I truly hope the best fighter will win. I have prepared for this opportunity my whole boxing career."

Buatsi back in action

Harper vs Choi features on a cracking Matchroom card, which also includes the return of light-heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi.

Croydon’s Buatsi (13-0, 11 KOs) stopped brave Croatian Marko Calic in seven brutal rounds to retain his WBA International light-heavyweight title in Milton Keynes last October.

The 28-year-old has since switched trainers and will now be guided by Virgil Hunter in San Francisco, the renowned coach who oversaw Andre Ward’s legendary career that ended with a perfect 32-0 record and world titles in two divisions.

Matchroom supremo Eddie Hearn is in upbeat mood ahead of the card. Not just for what May 15 promises, but the wider future as the UK tiptoes out of pandemic restrictions.

"This is a cracking card and most likely our last in the UK behind closed doors. As Terri Harper continues her quest for Undisputed, she takes on the unbeaten champ Hyun-Mi Choi in a brilliant unification match-up.

“Joshua Buatsi returns to action under new trainer Virgil Hunter and we have three European title matchups with champions Tommy MCarthy and Gamal Yafai defending and Leronne Richards going for the super-middleweight Title. Electric prospect Dalton Smith also steps-up in a great fight vs. Lee Appleyard for the vacant English title as he continues his charge."