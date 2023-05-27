Sporting Life
Michael Conlan suffered a fifth-round knockout
Luis Alberto Lopez knocks out Michael Conlan to retain IBF world featherweight title in Belfast

By Sporting Life
23:39 · SAT May 27, 2023

Michael Conlan’s bid to take the IBF world featherweight title on home turf failed as he was floored by Luis Alberto Lopez in the fifth round in Belfast.

Conlan’s trainer Adam Booth threw in the towel after Lopez landed a left hook and a right uppercut that dropped Conlan to the canvas.

Conlan had looked strong in the second round, hitting Lopez with a strong right-hander as he appeared to gain the upper hand.

But the momentum shifted significantly in the third as Lopez landed a succession of punches to leave Conlan hanging on for the bell.

Lopez slowed a little in the fourth but remained on top and Conlan at one point stumbled to the floor. When Lopez hit Conlan hard in the fifth, Booth took the decision to end the fight.

Conlan received medical attention before congratulating his opponent, but his disappointment was obvious.

