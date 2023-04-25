Sporting Life
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr: Rematch to be held at Manchester Arena on June 17

By Sporting Life
16:14 · TUE April 25, 2023

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr are to renew their British rivalry after announcing they will meet for a second time at the Manchester Arena on June 17.

Smith produced a fourth-round stoppage when they clashed in January but Eubank, who was knocked down twice, has chosen to activate a rematch clause in the contract.

The build up to the middleweight contest produced as many fireworks with both fighters fined unspecified amounts after being found guilty of misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control for an ugly exchange of words.

Smith made sly references to question his rival’s sexuality at the final pre-fight media conference, while Eubank Jr responded with barbs about the Liverpudlian’s social class and his marriage.

