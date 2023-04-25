Smith produced a fourth-round stoppage when they clashed in January but Eubank, who was knocked down twice, has chosen to activate a rematch clause in the contract.

The build up to the middleweight contest produced as many fireworks with both fighters fined unspecified amounts after being found guilty of misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control for an ugly exchange of words.

Smith made sly references to question his rival’s sexuality at the final pre-fight media conference, while Eubank Jr responded with barbs about the Liverpudlian’s social class and his marriage.