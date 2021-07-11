Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier: McGregor suffers serious leg injury in first-round defeat at UFC 264

The Irishman, 32, started aggressively by targeting Poirier with leg kicks, but the American quickly capitalised after seeming to hear McGregor’s leg crack during one exchange.

Poirier, also 32, took his opponent to the ground, where he dominated before the fighters returned to their feet.

Both swung and missed and McGregor stepped back before his leg collapsed beneath him, sparking speculation he may have suffered a bone fracture.

McGregor somehow survived until the end of the round when the bout was stopped.