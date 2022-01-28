The two P4P leaders will become the first women to headline at Madison Square Garden, the spiritual home of big-time boxing, after their clash was officially announced on Thursday. The bout will stream globally on DAZN.

Irish icon Taylor, who has a perfect 20-0 professional record, will put all of her world lightweight titles on the line against the 42-1-1 Serrano in what is a mouthwatering matchup.

Taylor excited for huge clash

Katie said: “This is a fight I've wanted for a long, long time and I'm just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I'm in the sport for.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I'm very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport. It's such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Serrano is equally excited to finally sign up for a fight which has been years in the making, explaining: “It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden and do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Katie Taylor.

“Since I was a young girl, my only boyfriend has been boxing. I have dedicated my life to him, and this event makes that commitment worth every minute. On April 30 I am going to make history for me, for my team, for my family, for Puerto Rico, for every Latina and Latino and for all women worldwide.”

Hearn talks up superfight

Meanwhile promoter Eddie Hearn is not surprisingly ecstatic to finally get this one over the line. He gushed: “Taylor vs. Serrano is a fight for the history books. Yes, it’s the by far the biggest female fight of all time but it’s also one of the biggest fights of all time, the undisputed World and Olympic champion against the seven-division World champion.”

Early Sky Bet odds for the fight are predictably tight, with Katie just shading favouritism at 4/5 while Serrano is available at 11/10.