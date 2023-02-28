The clash had been due to take place in Dublin on May 20 having been confirmed earlier this month after Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight world champion.

A statement from promoters Matchroom Boxing read: “Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned.

“The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old Irishwoman joined Serrano in the ring following her victory over Cruz to confirm the rematch, calling it “more than a dream come true”.

Doubt had surrounded the venue, though, with Dublin’s 3Arena expected to host the fight after negotiations between the Gaelic Athletic Association and Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over security costs.