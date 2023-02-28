Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Katie Taylor celebrates her victory
Katie Taylor celebrates her victory

Katie Taylor rematch with Amanda Serrano delayed after latter suffers injury setback

By Sporting Life
16:02 · TUE February 28, 2023

Katie Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.

The clash had been due to take place in Dublin on May 20 having been confirmed earlier this month after Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight world champion.

A statement from promoters Matchroom Boxing read: “Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned.

“The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old Irishwoman joined Serrano in the ring following her victory over Cruz to confirm the rematch, calling it “more than a dream come true”.

Doubt had surrounded the venue, though, with Dublin’s 3Arena expected to host the fight after negotiations between the Gaelic Athletic Association and Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over security costs.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....