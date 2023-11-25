Sporting Life
Katie Taylor celebrates
Katie Taylor celebrates

Katie Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron via majority decision in Dublin rematch

By Sporting Life
23:36 · SAT November 25, 2023

Katie Taylor beat Chantelle Cameron via majority decision to become world champion again at the end of a gruelling 10 rounds in Dublin.

Six months after suffering the first defeat of her career to the same opponent, Taylor was awarded the decision after scorecards of 98-92, 96-94, and 95-95.

It was a sensational triumph for the 37-year-old, who came out on top at the end of a bloodying contest between two of the finest boxers in the sport.

'The best night of my career'

"Thank you, I'm so grateful," Taylor told BBC Five Live. "Just an amazing night, the best night of my career so far. I'm so glad I got a second chance here.

"Every time I fight here the support is amazing. They kept me going tonight, especially the latter half of the fight.

"I was very confident stepping in here and I'm so grateful I was able to pull it off.

"A lot of pressure going into this fight, it was the longest six months waiting for this rematch. I had sleepless nights thinking about the loss, I'm so glad I was able to avenge that.

"This is what dreams are made of. This is more than a dream."

Fetching latest games....