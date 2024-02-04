Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
boxing icon|
Sports Home
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
Joshua Buatsi celebrates after victory against Dan Azeez
Joshua Buatsi celebrates after victory against Dan Azeez

Joshua Buatsi in control in unanimous win over Dan Azeez

By Sporting Life
09:24 · SUN February 04, 2024

Joshua Buatsi showed signs of his best form as he beat British champion Dan Azeez in the WBA light heavyweight championship final eliminator.

The slick orthodox fighter handed Azeez his first professional defeat with a 116-110, 117-109, 117-109 points victory.

Buatsi attacked the body from minute one. The Croydon fighter was elusive, combining jabs and hooks to the frame of Azeez.

The bad blood from the build-up was on full show in round three with the pair swinging in the centre and looking for an early stoppage.

But Buatsi’s early body work began to pay off as openings in Azeez’s defence allowed him to let his hands go in an explosive fifth round.

Buatsi forced Azeez to fight at his rhythm late on as he began to win consistent rounds.

Azeez was knocked down twice in round 11 which swung a definitive victory in Buatsi’s favour.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....