The Leeds star locks horns with Kiko Martinez with the IBF featherweight title in an eagerly-awaited showdown that will air live on DAZN.

Warrington gave up his title early last year to go in search of massive division-defining showdowns, but then the script was abruptly torn up. He was sent crashing to a shocking defeat by the then unheralded Mexican Mauricio Lara at Wembley Arena in February.

The September rematch with Lara ended early and unsatisfactorily as a technical draw when the Mexican suffered a cut from an accidental clash of heads.

While Warrington still desperately wants to avenge that Lara loss, the opportunity now to once again become a World Champion was too good to turn down. It comes against a man he knows well in the shape of 36-year-old Spaniard Martinez (43-10). The pair fought back in 2017 when Josh claimed victory on the scorecards.

Leeds preparing for a huge night

Leeds is full of anticipation ahead of another massive Warrington fight night at First Direct Arena, and the 31-year-old (now 30-1-1) local hero feels the vibe too.

“It kind of reminds me of four years ago when I first became World Champion - same kind of energy. I feel like the city is excited for Saturday night because they know what’s to come, World Championship will be staying in Leeds. I’m very grateful to Kiko for giving me this opportunity but the belt is staying here on Saturday night.

“I must have upset him in some way because he’s demanded this fight. I’ve said it in many interviews, it’s how this sport works, it goes in circles. We were meant to be sparring partners for the Lara rematch, it’s funny he’s gone on to win a World Title and his first defence is against me. He’s confident and I’m sure he would have trained hard, but I’ll be ready for everything he brings on Saturday night.

“I’ve trained for a hard 12-round fight, five years ago we shared some hard rounds but my stock has risen since then. I’ve only gotten better and better, I’ve had some slip-ups in the last year but it’s time to get back on top.

“I only focus on winning; I know Kiko’s mentioned himself it’s win or retire and putting himself under that pressure. I’m just focused on winning and having that hand raised, that’s how I see myself, being in that arena. And the new…”

As Warrington prepares for a huge Saturday night he knows this is the opportunity to write a glorious new chapter into his career.

“My book has gone from potentially being in the bargain aisle of Asda to a best-seller, what a chapter this is. It’s all in my hands, I’ve got to do the business, it’s funny how this sport works. I’ve got to make sure my stars have aligned for a reason and go out there on Saturday night and do what I’ve done all camp. I’m trained hard, I’ve worked hard and I’m ready for anything.”

Martinez full of confidence

Martinez will come to the ring full of confidence on the back of becoming World Champion with a comprehensive defeat of Kid Galahad in Sheffield last November.

He explained: “I’m confident because as I said last time, I was going to become World Champion and I did it. I said I was going to beat Kid Galahad within the distance, and I did. The same will happen on Saturday, I will beat Josh Warrington within the distance. Maybe he’s too confident and doesn’t understand he’s facing Kiko Martinez.

“Josh is a great boxer, he’s won some fantastic fights in his career, beating Frampton, Selby, Galahad and many more. He’s still a big name in boxing, I think he was doing well in the Lara fight until the accidental clash of heads. He’s still got credibility in the world of boxing, and I want to go on and beat him, knowing last time it wasn’t just luck when I won the world title against Kid Galahad.

“I’m confident because I’ve visualised this in training, I’ve visualised knocking Josh Warrington out. When I say something, I’ll do it, so you can’t just believe it and not follow through and do it. When I say things, I’m going to do it and I’m going to do it on Saturday night.”