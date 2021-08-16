It was an incredible display of will from Chisora, surely now at the end of his career after a punishing night at the hands of his likeable opponent.

Parker won a unanimous decision having done everything but stop his game opponent, who simply would not allow himself to be knocked out.

💬Dave Coldwell: "You've been an absolute f****** warrior 🎙️Mike Costello: "Barely able to walk, but can still fight..." 🦁Dereck Chisora loses the fight, but what a lion pic.twitter.com/ZhU5Rpjspt

For Parker, already inside the top 10 in Sporting Life's heavyweight rankings, a world title fight will be on the horizon after a polished performance which rarely saw him troubled.

Coach Andy Lee was at pains to advise his man to turn the screw at his own pace after a frenetic opening, and that's what Parker did as he continued to find success with uppercuts.

Chisora tried to close in and land something meaningful but was forced to take cover in the corner each time he received a count, digging deep to complete 12 engrossing rounds which mark the end of top-level fighting in Britain this year.