Jake Paul
Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: YouTube star overcomes former UFC champion on points in Texas

By Sporting Life
15:43 · SUN August 06, 2023

YouTuber Jake Paul defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz via a unanimous points decision in their boxing clash in Texas on Saturday night.

Paul (7-1), who suffered his first defeat as a prizefighter to Tommy Fury last time out, returned to winning ways inside the home of NBA side Dallas Mavericks, where the three judges scored the fight 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91 in his favour.

Diaz did cause Paul a few problems during the early stages in the opening three rounds of his boxing debut but tired by the fifth and was subsequently sent to the canvas.

Despite some showboating, Diaz continued to struggle and it was somewhat a surprise to see him hear the final bell of the 10-round contest.

"He's tough, that's what he's known for," Paul said of Diaz, who left the UFC in 2022. "Of course (I expected to win the decision). I knocked him down."

Earlier in the night, Amanda Serrano beat Heather Hardy in a gruelling fight by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90) to retain her undisputed featherweight titles.

