Taylor, arguably the best female boxer on the planet pound-for-pound, continues to blaze a trail on Saturday April 30 when she faces Amanda Serrano in an eagerly-awaited showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor (20-0) and Serrano (42-1-1) will become the first women to headline a major show at boxing’s spiritual home in the Big Apple (live globally on DAZN).

Taylor vs Serrano will be watched by a global audience of millions, as women’s boxing continues to boom. It is a far cry from the early battles Katie endured as she tried to make her way in the sport.

Taylor driving women’s boxing boom

“I feel very privileged to be in this position and to be an inspiration to the next generation and to have those young girls look up to me,” said the 35-year-old from Bray.

“It’s a huge responsibility as well and I want to set a great example for these young girls coming up. I want to give them hope and I want them to know the dreams they have in their hearts can be possible.”

“Growing up, I had to pretend I was a boy to get fights. I had the headgear on, and my hair tucked into the headgear.

“They just had my name down as K. Taylor and obviously when the headgear came off there was an uproar because all the judges and officials saw I was a girl.

“I don’t crave the attention or crave the media attention. I don’t want to be famous; I just want to be the best boxer in the world.

“I’m also very grateful for the women that went before me - the likes of Christy Martin and Deirdre Gogarty, Lucia Rijker, Laila Ali who were pioneers in their sport.

“I don’t think that I’d be in the position I’m in today if it wasn’t for all those girls who went before me. I’m obviously very grateful for those who went before me.”

Taylor vs Serrano a huge deal

The opportunity to headline at the Garden, against an opponent as good as Serrano, just further pushes back the frontiers for women’s boxing and provides another huge night on Taylor’s incredible resume.

She admitted: “This is just a special occasion for me, to headline a huge fight like this at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s being billed as the biggest fight in female boxing history. This is just incredible and a real privilege for me. I love being involved in these kinds of fights. These are the challenges that I’ve always wanted. I don’t think I’ve ever backed down from any challenge. I’ve wanted to face the very best.

“Amanda Serrano is a fantastic fighter, she’s a great champion and she’s not here for no reason. She deserves this opportunity as well.

“She’s been pioneering her own way and that’s why this fight is the best in female boxing history. We have champion versus champion. The best versus the best and this is why this fight is so special.

“This fight is at Madison Square Garden, the most iconic venue in boxing. The Mecca of boxing, really. You think of Madison Square Garden, and you think the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier these kinds of fights.

“It’s definitely a 50-50 fight. I think that a lot of people will have me, and a lot of people will have her before the fight. I love being involved in these kinds of fights.

“This fight is genuinely the biggest fight in boxing as a whole right now!

“It’s years and years later we’re still talking Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier kind of fights. I think years and years later from this fight people are still going to be talking about Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.”