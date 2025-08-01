Heavyweight Rankings: Every sanctioning body and every fighter, the definitive list right now

Boxing’s heavyweight division is in the rudest of health right now - it even has an undisputed champion (again) in the form of the peerless Oleksandr Usyk.
Usyk (24-0) was sensational yet again at Wembley on July 19 as he blasted out Daniel Dubois inside five rounds to claim all the marbles for the second time in 14 months.
Now we wait to see what the Ukrainian’s next move will be - the WBO has ordered him to defend against mandatory contender Joseph Parker, but apparently that is not a fight the sport’s Saudi power brokers are too interested in making.
Instead Turki Alalshikh would love to see Usyk go up against brilliant young Brit Moses Itauma (12-0) in what would be a tantalising clash of generations. Itauma right now is preparing for a step up in class vs Dillian Whyte on August 16.
If that wasn’t enough we now know that Tyson Fury is coming out of retirement, while another British two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is close to returning from injury.
The sport’s marquee weight class is stacked, but how do the sanctioning bodies (the organisations who hand out those world title belts) rank the top stars? Time to find out.
Heavyweight Rankings - July 2025
There are four major sanctioning bodies, plus Ring magazine. They all have titles, and rankings - and here they are as of July 31, 2025:
World Boxing Council (WBC)
Usyk is the current king after defending successfully against Dubois, while unbeaten German star Agit Kabayel is the interim champ and mandatory contender:
Champion
- Oleksandr Usyk
Interim
- Agit Kabayel
- Lawrence Okolie
- Anthony Joshua
- Efe Ajagba
- Martin Bakole
- Filip Hrgovic
- Frank Sanchez
- Bakhodir Jalolov
- Zhilei Zhang
- Richard Torrez Jr
- Moses Itauma
- Deontay Wilder
- Dereck Chisora
- Jared Anderson
- Justis Huni
- Guido Vianello
World Boxing Association (WBA)
Usyk again holds the belt here, retaining it vs Dubois on July 19 at Wembley. Britain’s Fabio Wardley is the interim champion after that incredible defeat of Justis Huni in June:
Super Champion
- Oleksandr Usyk
Regular Champion
- Kubrat Pulev
Interim Champion
- Fabio Wardley
- Michael Hunter
- Moses Itauma
- Jarrell Miller
- Lenier Pero
- Martin Bakole
- Filip Hrgovic
- Deontae Pettigrew
- Nelson Hysa
- David Allen
- Mahmoud Charr
- Murat Gassiev
- Justis Huni
- Dainier Pero
- Yoandy Toirac
- Joseph Goodall
International Boxing Federation (IBF)
Usyk is now the IBF champion after taking it from Dubois in that unification showdown in London:
Champion
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Not Rated
- Dereck Chisora
- Efe Ajagba
- Frank Sanchez
- Anthony Joshua
- Moses Itauma
- Michael Hunter
- Richard Torrez Jr
- Martin Bakole
- Jared Anderson
- Filip Hrgovic
- Bakhodir Jalolov
- Peter Kadiru
- Guido Vianello
- Lawrence Okolie
World Boxing Organisation (WBO)
Usyk holds the WBO belt, and again his latest defence was that peerless performance vs Dubois at Wembley. As already detailed, Kiwi Joseph Parker is interim champion and the mandatory challenger to Usyk’s crown:
Champion
- Oleksandr Usyk
Interim
- Joseph Parker
- Moses Itauma
- Filip Hrgovic
- Zhilei Zhang
- Lawrence Okolie
- Daniel Dubois
- Jared Anderson
- Anthony Joshua
- Dereck Chisora
- David Adeleye
- Nelson Hysa
- Bakhodir Jalolov
- Efe Ajagba
- Richard Torrez Jr
- Vladyslav Sirenko
- Johnny Fisher
Ring Magazine
Usyk is the Ring magazine champion and he retained the hallowed belt by defeating Dubois:
Champion
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Tyson Fury
- Daniel Dubois
- Joseph Parker
- Agit Kabayel
- Anthony Joshua
- Filip Hrgovic
- Zhilei Zhang
- Martin Bakole
- Efe Ajagba
- Fabio Wardley
Who is the lineal champion?
The lineal world heavyweight champion is 'the man who beat the man'. It is currently Usyk - he won the mythical title by beating Fury in their first fight in May 2024, and retained it in the rematch and again vs Dubois in July 2025.
Undisputed heavyweight champion
The great news is we DO have an undisputed heavyweight champion once again in the shape of Usyk.
Before Usyk became undisputed for the first time by beating Fury in May 2024, boxing had waited 25 years for an undisputed heavyweight king - all the way back to the great Lennox Lewis in November 1999.