Heavyweight Rankings: Every sanctioning body and every fighter, the definitive list right now

Usyk (24-0) was sensational yet again at Wembley on July 19 as he blasted out Daniel Dubois inside five rounds to claim all the marbles for the second time in 14 months.

Now we wait to see what the Ukrainian’s next move will be - the WBO has ordered him to defend against mandatory contender Joseph Parker, but apparently that is not a fight the sport’s Saudi power brokers are too interested in making.

Instead Turki Alalshikh would love to see Usyk go up against brilliant young Brit Moses Itauma (12-0) in what would be a tantalising clash of generations. Itauma right now is preparing for a step up in class vs Dillian Whyte on August 16.

If that wasn’t enough we now know that Tyson Fury is coming out of retirement, while another British two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is close to returning from injury.

The sport’s marquee weight class is stacked, but how do the sanctioning bodies (the organisations who hand out those world title belts) rank the top stars? Time to find out.

Heavyweight Rankings - July 2025

There are four major sanctioning bodies, plus Ring magazine. They all have titles, and rankings - and here they are as of July 31, 2025:

World Boxing Council (WBC)

Usyk is the current king after defending successfully against Dubois, while unbeaten German star Agit Kabayel is the interim champ and mandatory contender:

Champion

Oleksandr Usyk

Interim

Agit Kabayel