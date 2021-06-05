Boxing news: Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport leaving Sky Sports for DAZN and what it means for UK fight fans

But Hearn has been quick to point out the profile he has already built for himself and Matchroom in the UK. And now crucially he will have the two things he craved to build a behemoth - budget and control.

On the downside, Matchroom will lose the huge promotional power which comes with broadcasting fights on Sky. In particular that well-oiled pay-per-view machine which drives so much revenue.

Hearn described this as “a monumental decision” - Matchroom had been working with Sky Sports in boxing for around 25 years. It wasn’t a relationship to leave lightly.

The partnership changes boxing’s TV landscape in the UK in a big way. Furyjoshua.com assesses why it is happening, and what it means for domestic fight fans...

DAZN has reportedly paid a nine-figure sum to entice the biggest promoter in one of boxing’s hottest markets away from Sky. Both parties described the deal as “game-changing”.

The blockbusting contract means Matchroom is now tied to only one broadcaster worldwide, including the UK . It ends a long and successful boxing partnership between Hearn and Sky Sports.

This contract gives Hearn massive spending power to make the best fights, it also gives him control over fight night and content production. Something in recent weeks he had constantly stated would be a key factor in his next UK TV deal.

The recently-created Matchroom Media is producing more and more original content - not just around fight night itself but also behind-the-scenes.

Hearn has promised incredible shows and a ground-breaking presentation team on fight nights, allied to high-level shoulder programming.

He also believes the budget which comes with the DAZN deal means he will no longer have to do as many UK PPV shows. Something he has often been criticised for.

The DAZN pact puts an exclamation mark on an incredible few months for Hearn. He has promoted the last three fights for reigning pound-for-pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and also taken over from father Barry as Chairman of the wider Matchroom Sport group.

Right now his dream of making Matchroom THE HOME of boxing appears to be very much on track.

What does the deal mean for Sky Sports?

Right now, it leaves the dominant broadcaster in UK boxing without an exclusive dance partner from July onwards.

Given the success it has enjoyed with the sweet science, a Sky Sports without boxing would appear highly unlikely. The only question is which direction it now goes.

The smart money, for now at least, is that Sky will not align exclusively with one single promoter any more. Instead it will likely work with multiple promoters in an open marketplace allowing it to pick and choose the events it broadcasts.

What does the deal mean for DAZN?

Overnight, DAZN becomes the biggest dog in perhaps boxing’s biggest market globally.

The United States might be bigger in terms of size and population by a considerable margin. But in terms of the passion for boxing per capita, nowhere beats the UK.

The deal with Hearn means DAZN will now exclusively broadcast a minimum of 16 Matchroom UK shows globally each year along with all Matchroom shows which take place outside of the UK.

DAZN, the self-styled ‘Netflix of sports’, is owned by the UK’s richest man - Sir Leonard Blavatnik - who is worth more than £23billion if you believe the recent Sunday Times Rich List.

The streaming platform has the deepest of pockets, something which allowed it to come through a global pandemic and arrive at the other side in apparently stronger shape.

DAZN’s first move when it launched in the US market in 2018 was to sign Hearn and Matchroom to an eight-year deal worth a reported $1billion.

When it launched a global service which included the UK in December 2020, a UK pact with Matchroom was always the next logical step.

For the last six months, Matchroom's UK shows have appeared on Sky in the UK and on DAZN outside the UK. Hearn himself has admitted that serving two paymasters was not easy, but now that problem no longer exists.

Perhaps the biggest selling point for DAZN in the UK so far (apart from the likes of ‘Canelo’ fighting on its platform) has been the price point. Just £1.99 per month.

Hearn admitted this week that price would eventually rise - but not yet, and not he claims by as much as people think. It will remain in place for the second season of Fight Camp (July 31, August 7, August 14) at least.

In terms of the eventual landing spot, anything which keeps the monthly cost down to single digits (pounds) would seem sensible and still grow DAZN revenues significantly.

It’s a strategy which has worked nicely for Netflix and Amazon Prime - not a bad blueprint.

Where does this leave Anthony Joshua?