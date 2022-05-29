‘Tank’, now 27-0 with 25 wins inside distance, said before his victory over ‘Rolly’ that ‘the training wheels’ need to come off. It’s time to dip his toes in for some genuine superfights.

The good news for Davis - now 27 years old - is that he inhabits a lightweight division stacked with huge names and fights right now.

Much of course depends on his contractual status - he is currently aligned with Mayweather Promotions but has hinted that might be about to change.

He is good enough now to consider branching out as a free agent as Floyd himself did so successfully. And as ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is doing now.

Who should Gervonta fight next?

We’ve listed the biggest fights out there for ‘Tank’, in our order of preference:

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

The fight that might just stop America. The pretty boy Garcia vs the bad man that is ‘Tank’.

Both carry concussive power and this would in theory be an absolute barnburner.

Garcia said on Saturday night that he’s ready to fight Davis before the end of 2022 - we would absolutely love that.