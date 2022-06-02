Kambosos (20-0) shocked the world late last year when he stunned heavy favourite Teofimo Lopez in New York to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles at 135lbs.

On Sunday afternoon local time at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (Saturday night in the U.S, 4am Sunday in the UK) he will meet undefeated WBC king Devin Haney (27-0) for all the marbles.

For those of you looking to make their big-fight picks, the odds this time are much much closer, with Kambosos an 11/8 Sky Bet underdog while Haney is the 4/7 favourite.

Kambosos wanted the biggest challenge

Fight week Down Under has already provided some juicy sound bites as Kambosos ramps up the war of words in a bid to rattle his highly-touted American opponent, and he’s been keen to point out that he wanted this fight and wanted the biggest challenge of all. No mandatories.

He said: "This is amazing. This is what the sport is about, and I made this happen. I chose the biggest fights possible. I took out Teofimo Lopez.

"Obviously, this guy… I was prepared to fight Lomachenko. That was done. He couldn’t make it because of the (Ukraine) war. No problem, Devin, wanna step up? And he did, OK, but he was forced into this. He’s not my mandatory.

"I could’ve fought anyone. I could’ve fought the garbageman outside if I wanted to, but I chose you. You’re not my mandatory. I picked you. You’re here, and everything is a go for Sunday."

Kambosos had to become a road warrior to rule the world, but now he gets the chance to be crowned on home soil in front of his adoring home fans. The journey has been quite something.

"It’s great to be back home. Five years of hard work. Everyone knows the story," he explained.

"I had to go through every bit of adversity. I had to earn my belts, earned them the hardest way. Not like this guy. He got given a present. I earned mine. I took the best out.

"It is great to be back home, great to have the support. I know that the stadium will be buzzing with my support, but I just love to fight. Me and him in there, in that ring. It’s a great moment for Australian boxing, and I am very excited."

Haney facing his own adversity

Haney meanwhile has already had his preparations for this bout hampered by the fact his father and trainer Bill was denied entry to Australia due to a 30-year-old drug conviction in the US.

Devin though is looking forward to the weekend, and that huge test in the lion’s den.

He said: "This means everything. It’s a dream come true of mine since I was a young kid. This is the biggest achievement of boxing. I can’t wait for June 5 to come."

"There’s nothing he can do in the ring that’s better than me, and I will show it on fight night. I take nothing away from him. I think that he’s a good fighter, but I just think I’m on a whole different level."

"This fight feels different for me. It’s something that I can really get up for. I just can’t wait."