Fury vs Joshua now a pick ‘em fight as AJ surges and ‘Gypsy King’ falters

If Fury defeats Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification on February 17, and Joshua overcomes Francis Ngannou on March 8, all roads will lead to that massive all-British collision.

The betting for this hypothetical showdown has been a long and winding road, and we now have another big swing in recent months to the stage where this is now a pick ‘em affair.

Fury vs Joshua odds

Back in 2018, as Fury started his incredible comeback from a career hiatus which saw him gain huge weight and suffer serious mental health issues, not surprisingly Joshua was favourite to beat his big domestic rival.

By 2020 though, we had a huge turnaround with Fury completing his epic return to the top of the heavyweight mountain by claiming the WBC title from Deontay Wilder. Joshua meanwhile had suffered his first career defeat, losing his world titles in a huge upset to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The next two years provided yet more dominance from Fury as he destroyed everything put in front of him. AJ meanwhile, after regaining his titles in a Ruiz rematch, lost them once again to Usyk.

At the start of 2023 Fury was a clear favourite to win any match with AJ - at anything from 2/7 right down to 2/9. Joshua meanwhile was available at prices ranging from 9/4 to 3/1.

That wasn’t the end of the story though, and 2023 was a great year for Joshua (now 27-3) as he reeled off three victories - each one more impressive than the last. His December beatdown of Swede Otto Wallin in Riyadh showed he is very much back at heavyweight boxing’s top table.